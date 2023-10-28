The Washington Huskies are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Stanford Cardinal at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Washington vs. Stanford Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Stanford (+27.5) Under (60.5) Washington 41, Stanford 18

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Huskies a 98.0% chance to win.

The Huskies' record against the spread is 3-3-1.

Washington is winless against the spread when it has played as 27.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

There have been three Huskies games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

The point total average for Washington games this season is 61.5, 1.0 point higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Stanford Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinal have a 6.7% chance to win.

So far this season, the Cardinal have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Stanford is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 27.5 points or greater this year.

Two of the Cardinal's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

The average total for Stanford games this year is 1.0 less point than the point total of 60.5 for this outing.

Huskies vs. Cardinal 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 40.1 18.9 41.8 20.2 36 15.5 Stanford 21.3 36.9 14 33.8 31 41

