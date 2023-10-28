According to our computer projections, the Tennessee Volunteers will beat the Kentucky Wildcats when the two teams match up at Kroger Field on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-3.5) Over (51.5) Tennessee 32, Kentucky 23

Week 9 Predictions

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this contest.

The Volunteers are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

This year, three of the Volunteers' six games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 51.5 points, 4.2 fewer than the average total in this season's Tennessee contests.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 40.0% chance to win.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3-0 ATS this year.

Kentucky is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Five of the Wildcats' seven games with a set total have hit the over (71.4%).

The average over/under in Kentucky games this season is 1.3 less points than the point total of 51.5 for this outing.

Volunteers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 31.6 19.4 34 15 18 31.5 Kentucky 31.3 23.6 32.2 17.2 29 39.5

