The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Shayne Gostisbehere light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gostisbehere stats and insights

  • In three of eight games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • On the power play, Gostisbehere has accumulated two goals and four assists.
  • He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 11 total goals (1.6 per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.