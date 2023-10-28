Bookmakers have set player props for David Pastrnak, Dylan Larkin and others when the Boston Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Larkin's four goals and 11 assists in eight games for Detroit add up to 15 total points on the season.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 2 3 3 vs. Flames Oct. 22 1 1 2 2 at Senators Oct. 21 1 2 3 3 vs. Penguins Oct. 18 0 3 3 4

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Alex DeBrincat is one of the top contributors for Detroit with 13 total points (1.6 per game), with nine goals and four assists in eight games.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Oct. 22 3 1 4 5 at Senators Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Penguins Oct. 18 2 1 3 4

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 10 points in seven games (six goals and four assists).

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Oct. 26 1 1 2 9 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Oct. 22 0 0 0 4 at Kings Oct. 21 1 2 3 4 at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Brad Marchand has four goals and three assists to total seven points (one per game).

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Oct. 22 1 0 1 2 at Kings Oct. 21 2 1 3 5 at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5

