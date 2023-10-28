The Boston Bruins (6-0-1) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Bruins were defeated by the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-200) Red Wings (+165) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been made an underdog six times this season, and won four of those games.

Detroit has played as an underdog of +165 or more one time this season and lost.

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.

Detroit and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in six of eight games this season.

Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 22 (15th) Goals 35 (1st) 11 (1st) Goals Allowed 24 (18th) 4 (18th) Power Play Goals 12 (1st) 1 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (15th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings have the NHL's top-scoring offense (35 total goals, 4.4 per game).

The Red Wings have conceded 24 total goals (three per game) to rank 18th.

Their +11 goal differential is third-best in the league.

