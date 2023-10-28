When the Boston Bruins play the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Saturday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Charlie McAvoy and Alex DeBrincat will be among the best players to keep an eye on.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Dylan Larkin has recorded four goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 11 assists (1.4 per game), averaging four shots per game and shooting 12.5%. This places him among the leaders for Detroit with 15 total points (1.9 per game).

With 13 total points (1.6 per game), including nine goals and four assists through eight contests, DeBrincat is pivotal for Detroit's offense.

This season, Detroit's Shayne Gostisbehere has nine points (three goals, six assists) this season.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a record of 0-0-0 in zero games this season, conceding 0 goals (zero goals against average) with zero saves and a .000 save percentage, 68th in the league.

Bruins Players to Watch

One of Boston's leading offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, with 10 points (six goals, four assists) and an average ice time of 18:14 per game.

McAvoy is another key contributor for Boston, with seven points (one per game) -- scoring zero goals and adding seven assists.

Brad Marchand has posted four goals and three assists for Boston.

In three games, Jeremy Swayman's record is 3-0-0. He has conceded four goals (1.34 goals against average) and has racked up 88 saves.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 14th 3.14 Goals Scored 4.38 2nd 1st 1.57 Goals Allowed 3 13th 9th 32 Shots 31.3 15th 11th 29 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 18th 16% Power Play % 38.71% 2nd 1st 96.67% Penalty Kill % 83.87% 12th

