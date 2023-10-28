How to Watch the Penn State vs. Indiana Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in a Big Ten clash.
Penn State has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking ninth-best in scoring offense (39.7 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (9.7 points allowed per game). Indiana has been struggling on offense, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS with 17.9 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, surrendering 29.3 points per contest (96th-ranked).
Below in this story, we'll provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on CBS.
Penn State vs. Indiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Penn State vs. Indiana Key Statistics
|Penn State
|Indiana
|400 (75th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|311.7 (123rd)
|218.1 (1st)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|366.1 (52nd)
|181.3 (34th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|113.7 (112th)
|218.7 (79th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|198 (102nd)
|3 (2nd)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|10 (63rd)
|14 (13th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|6 (118th)
Penn State Stats Leaders
- Drew Allar has racked up 1,445 yards (206.4 ypg) on 136-of-223 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
- Nicholas Singleton has racked up 410 yards on 98 carries while finding the end zone six times. He's also caught 14 passes for 117 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown through the air.
- Kaytron Allen has carried the ball 87 times for 401 yards (57.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in 37 receptions for 454 yards (64.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.
- Theo Johnson has put together a 193-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes on 26 targets.
- Harrison Wallace III's 15 grabs have turned into 161 yards.
Indiana Stats Leaders
- Tayven Jackson has racked up 914 yards on 60.9% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.
- Jaylin Lucas has rushed 55 times for a team-high 247 yards (35.3 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 29 receptions this season are good for 212 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.
- Christian Turner has piled up 227 yards (on 52 carries) with two touchdowns.
- Cam Camper has hauled in 285 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.
- Donaven McCulley has put together a 224-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 20 passes on 30 targets.
