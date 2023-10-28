The Michigan State Spartans (2-5) are touchdown underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The over/under is set at 40.5.

While Minnesota ranks 42nd in total defense with 338 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly worse, ranking 11th-worst (302.7 yards per game). Michigan State ranks 14th-worst in points per game (18.9), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 88th in the FBS with 27.9 points ceded per contest.

Michigan State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Spartans are accumulating 258.7 yards per game (-109-worst in college football) and allowing 331.3 (46th), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Spartans are -102-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (13.3 per game) and -86-worst in points conceded (34).

Michigan State is -88-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (153), and -27-worst in passing yards allowed (233).

The Spartans are gaining 105.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-72-worst in college football), and conceding 98.3 per game (40th).

The Spartans are winless against the spread and 2-1 overall over their past three games.

Michigan State has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State is 2-3-1 against the spread this year.

The Spartans have not covered the spread this season (0-3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Michigan State games have hit the over in three out of six opportunities (50%).

Michigan State has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, Michigan State has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +225 on the moneyline.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim leads Michigan State with 1,090 yards on 91-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has rushed 130 times for 565 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has racked up 93 yards (on 25 carries) with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster's 287 receiving yards (41 yards per game) are a team high. He has 25 catches on 44 targets with one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has put up a 237-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 42 targets.

Jaron Glover has racked up 227 reciving yards (32.4 ypg) this season.

Aaron Brule has racked up three sacks to lead the team, while also picking up five TFL and 33 tackles.

Michigan State's leading tackler, Cal Haladay, has 47 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Angelo Grose has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 32 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

