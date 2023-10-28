Based on our computer model, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will defeat the Michigan State Spartans when the two teams match up at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Minnesota (-7) Over (40.5) Minnesota 29, Michigan State 16

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 30.8% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

The Spartans is 2-3-1 against the spread this season.

Michigan State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 7 points or more this year (0-3-1).

The Spartans have hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

Michigan State games this year have averaged an over/under of 46.5 points, six more than the point total in this matchup.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Gophers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

The Golden Gophers have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Minnesota has 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

The Golden Gophers have seen three of its seven games hit the over.

The total for this game is 40.5, 3.6 points fewer than the average total in Minnesota games thus far this season.

Spartans vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 20.3 24.3 20.8 23 19.7 26 Michigan State 18.9 27.9 18.4 28.4 20 26.5

