For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Michael Rasmussen a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Rasmussen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.

Rasmussen averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 11 total goals (1.6 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

