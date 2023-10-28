Lucas Raymond will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins meet on Saturday at TD Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Raymond in the Red Wings-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Lucas Raymond vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

Raymond has averaged 16:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In two of eight games this year, Raymond has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In four of eight games this season, Raymond has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Raymond has had an assist twice this year in eight games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

The implied probability that Raymond hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Raymond has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Raymond Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 11 total goals (1.6 per game).

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 8 Games 3 6 Points 2 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

