The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Lucas Raymond light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

  • Raymond has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have allowed 11 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

