Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
A pair of MAC teams meet when the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 48 in the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.
Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Michigan (-2.5)
|48
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Western Michigan (-2.5)
|47.5
|-137
|+114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- West Virginia vs UCF
- BYU vs Texas
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Duke vs Louisville
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Tulane vs Rice
- Washington vs Stanford
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Oregon vs Utah
- Georgia vs Florida
Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Eastern Michigan has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
- The Eagles have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Western Michigan has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.