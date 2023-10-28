A pair of MAC teams meet when the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 48 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Michigan Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Western Michigan (-2.5) 48 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Western Michigan (-2.5) 47.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

  • Eastern Michigan has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
  • The Eagles have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • Western Michigan has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.
  • The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

