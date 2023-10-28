The Detroit Red Wings, Dylan Larkin among them, meet the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Looking to wager on Larkin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Dylan Larkin vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin has averaged 19:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Larkin has a goal in four of eight contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Larkin has recorded a point in all eight games he's played this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In seven of eight games this season, Larkin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Larkin hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Larkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Larkin Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 11 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 8 Games 3 15 Points 4 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

