The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dylan Larkin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

  • Larkin has scored in four of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
  • Larkin averages four shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 11 total goals (1.6 per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

