David Perron will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Prop bets for Perron in that upcoming Red Wings-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

David Perron vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perron Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Perron has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 15:12 on the ice per game.

Perron has a goal in two of eight games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of eight games this year, Perron has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Perron has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Perron hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Perron going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perron Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 11 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 8 Games 3 4 Points 1 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.