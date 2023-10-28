Should you bet on David Perron to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Perron score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perron stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Perron has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Perron's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages two shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have allowed 11 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.