Red Wings vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The Boston Bruins (6-0-1) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Bruins fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Red Wings vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Red Wings 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-200)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings have a 5-2-1 record this season and are -1-1 in matchups that have required overtime.
- This season the Red Wings recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- The Red Wings have scored more than two goals seven times, earning 11 points from those matchups (5-1-1).
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 2-2-0 (four points).
- The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents four times this season, and earned seven points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|14th
|3.14
|Goals Scored
|4.38
|2nd
|1st
|1.57
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|9th
|32
|Shots
|31.3
|15th
|11th
|29
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|16th
|18th
|16%
|Power Play %
|38.71%
|2nd
|1st
|96.67%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.87%
|12th
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
