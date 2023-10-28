The Boston Bruins (6-0-1) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Bruins fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-200)

Bruins (-200) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 5-2-1 record this season and are -1-1 in matchups that have required overtime.

This season the Red Wings recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

The Red Wings have scored more than two goals seven times, earning 11 points from those matchups (5-1-1).

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 2-2-0 (four points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents four times this season, and earned seven points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 14th 3.14 Goals Scored 4.38 2nd 1st 1.57 Goals Allowed 3 13th 9th 32 Shots 31.3 15th 11th 29 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 18th 16% Power Play % 38.71% 2nd 1st 96.67% Penalty Kill % 83.87% 12th

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

