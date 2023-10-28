The Detroit Red Wings, Andrew Copp among them, play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. If you'd like to wager on Copp's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Andrew Copp vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Copp Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Copp has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 18:20 on the ice per game.

Copp has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though eight games played, including multiple goals once.

Copp has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Copp has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Copp goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Copp has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Copp Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 11 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 8 Games 3 4 Points 2 3 Goals 2 1 Assists 0

