The Detroit Red Wings, with Alex DeBrincat, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. If you'd like to wager on DeBrincat's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, DeBrincat has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

In five of eight games this year, DeBrincat has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

DeBrincat has a point in six of eight games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In four of eight games this year, DeBrincat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrincat's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, DeBrincat has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 11 total goals (1.6 per game).

The team's +11 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 8 Games 4 13 Points 2 9 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

