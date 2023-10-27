Van Buren County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Gladwin County
  • Missaukee County
  • Washtenaw County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Lapeer County
  • Allegan County
  • Kalamazoo County
  • Cass County
  • Midland County
  • Crawford County

    • Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Schoolcraft High School at Lawton High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lawton, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Edwardsburg High School at Paw Paw High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Paw Paw, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Berrien Springs High School at South Haven High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: South Haven, MI
    • Conference: BCS League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mendon High School at Gobles High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Gobles, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.