Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Van Buren County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Schoolcraft High School at Lawton High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lawton, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwardsburg High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berrien Springs High School at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: South Haven, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mendon High School at Gobles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Gobles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
