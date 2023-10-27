If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Shiawassee County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Morrice High School at Deckerville Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Deckerville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Michigan Lutheran Seminary at New Lothrop High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: New Lothrop, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hamady High School at Corunna High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Corunna, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Perry High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Westphalia, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Laingsburg High School at Bath High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Bath, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

