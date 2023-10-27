Sanilac County, Michigan has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Van Buren County
  • Bay County
  • Crawford County
  • Manistee County
  • Mason County
  • Marquette County
  • Huron County
  • Missaukee County
  • Oakland County
  • Ingham County

    • Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Carson City-Crystal High School at Brown City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Brown City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Morrice High School at Deckerville Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Deckerville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marlette High School at Harbor Beach Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Harbor Beach, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sandusky High School at Cass City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Cass City, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.