Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Saginaw County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Garber High School at Frankenmuth High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Frankenmuth, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Michigan Lutheran Seminary at New Lothrop High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: New Lothrop, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central Montcalm High School at Chesaning High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Chesaning, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Birch Run High School at Swan Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Saginaw, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Fenton High School at Freeland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Freeland, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Merrill High School at Kingston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Kingston, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Traverse City Central High School at Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Saginaw, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hemlock High School at Beaverton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Beaverton, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

