Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ottawa County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
High school football action in Ottawa County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Ottawa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Zeeland East High School at Zeeland West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Zeeland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allendale High School at Whitehall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Whitehall, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coopersville High School at East Grand Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
