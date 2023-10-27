Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Oakland County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Thurston High School at Walled Lake Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Catholic Central High School at Novi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Novi, MI

Novi, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Bloomfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: West Bloomfield, MI

West Bloomfield, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester Adams High School at West Bloomfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: West Bloomfield, MI

West Bloomfield, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Goodrich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Goodrich, MI

Goodrich, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Milford High School at Lakeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: White Lake, MI

White Lake, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamston High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Fordson High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Romeo High School at Clarkston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Seaholm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Birmingham, MI

Birmingham, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Birmingham Groves High School at Seaholm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Birmingham, MI

Birmingham, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly High School at Avondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Auburn Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Lake Orion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Lake Orion, MI

Lake Orion, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran Northwest High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28

1:00 PM ET on October 28 Location: East China, MI

East China, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Waterford Mott High School