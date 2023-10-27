Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Midland County, Michigan this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Bullock Creek High School at Clare High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Clare, MI

Clare, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Midland High School at H. H. Dow High School