Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Manistee County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Manistee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Lake City Area High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.