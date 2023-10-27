If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Manistee County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Manistee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Lake City Area High School at Manistee High School