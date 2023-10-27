If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Macomb County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Fitzgerald High School at Grosse Pointe North High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Armada High School at Lutheran North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights at Chippewa Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores at Dakota High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Macomb Township, MI

Macomb Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Romeo High School at Clarkston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Utica High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Shelby, MI

Shelby, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

L'Anse Creuse High School at Grosse Pointe South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Grosse Pointe, MI

Grosse Pointe, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Clintondale High School at Almont High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28

Location: Almont, MI

Almont, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Roseville High School at Port Huron Northern High School