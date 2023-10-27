Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
If you live in Lenawee County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Sand Creek High School at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson Area High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Addison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tecumseh High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrian High School at Haslett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Haslett, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blissfield High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Clinton, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camden-Frontier High School at Lenawee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Adrian, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
