High school football action in Leelanau County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Ionia County
  • Huron County
  • Chippewa County
  • Branch County
  • Genesee County
  • Alcona County
  • Grand Traverse County
  • Oceana County
  • Monroe County
  • Lenawee County

    • Leelanau County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Glen Lake High School at Iron Mountain High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Iron Mountain, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.