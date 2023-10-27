Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Ionia County, Michigan this week.

    • Ionia County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Ionia High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Ada, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saranac High School at Saugatuck High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Saugatuck, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oakridge High School at Belding Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Belding, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

