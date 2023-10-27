Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Huron County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Laker High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Millington, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlette High School at Harbor Beach Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Harbor Beach, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bentley High School at Ubly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Ubly, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
