If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Huron County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Laker High School at Millington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Millington, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marlette High School at Harbor Beach Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Harbor Beach, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bentley High School at Ubly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Ubly, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

