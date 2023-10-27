Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Genesee County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Lapeer High School at Davison High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Davison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Fenton High School at Freeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Freeland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Ledge High School at Grand Blanc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grand Blanc, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamady High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Corunna, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenton High School at DeWitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dewitt, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mason, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bentley High School at Ubly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Ubly, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Goodrich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Goodrich, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.