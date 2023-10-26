The Week 9 college football slate includes four games featuring NEC teams involved. Keep reading for up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.

LIU Post vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Week 9 NEC Results

LIU Post 24 Cent. Conn. St. 23

LIU Post Leaders

  • Passing: Chris Howell (12-for-21, 143 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Davon Wells (10 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Kyren Petteway (6 TAR, 5 REC, 75 YDS)

Cent. Conn. St. Leaders

  • Passing: Matt Jenner (12-for-27, 167 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Elijah Howard (17 ATT, 128 YDS)
  • Receiving: Isiah Williams (4 TAR, 2 REC, 107 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Cent. Conn. St.LIU Post
330Total Yards370
167Passing Yards158
163Rushing Yards212
1Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 9 NEC Games

Stonehill Skyhawks at Wagner Seahawks

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row
  • Favorite: -

Duquesne Dukes at Sacred Heart Pioneers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Campus Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Merrimack Warriors at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: DeGol Field
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row
  • Favorite: -

