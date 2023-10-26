The Detroit Red Wings' (5-1-1) injury report has three players listed heading into a Thursday, October 26 game against the Winnipeg Jets (3-3) at Little Caesars Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Robby Fabbri C Out Lower Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Carter Mazur LW Out Lower Body

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings' 34 total goals (4.9 per game on 7.6 assists per contest) lead the league.

They have the league's second-best goal differential at +14.

Jets Season Insights

The Jets' 20 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.

Winnipeg allows 3.8 goals per game (23 total), which ranks 26th in the NHL.

Their -3 goal differential is 20th in the league.

Red Wings vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-110) Jets (-110) 6.5

