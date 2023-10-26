Red Wings vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 26
The Winnipeg Jets (3-3) and Detroit Red Wings (5-1-1) meet at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET. The Jets knocked off the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in their last outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Red Wings vs. Jets Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final tally of Red Wings 5, Jets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)
Red Wings vs Jets Additional Info
|Jets vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Jets vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|Jets vs Red Wings Player Props
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings have earned a record of -1-1 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 5-1-1.
- The Red Wings have earned 11 points in their seven games with three or more goals scored.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 2-1-0 (four points).
- The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Red Wings finished 3-0-1 in those contests (seven points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|11th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|4.86
|1st
|28th
|3.83
|Goals Allowed
|2.86
|12th
|9th
|32.5
|Shots
|30.6
|18th
|9th
|28.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|19th
|17th
|16.67%
|Power Play %
|41.38%
|2nd
|24th
|72%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.14%
|13th
Red Wings vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
