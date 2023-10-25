The Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs as 4.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -4.5 231.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas and its opponents went over 231.5 combined points in 35 of 82 games last season.
  • The average amount of points in Dallas' contests last season was 228.4, which is 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
  • Dallas won 30 of the 53 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (56.6%).
  • The Mavericks went 24-15 last year (winning 61.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mavericks a 63.6% chance to win.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points 44 of 82 times.
  • The average total points scored in Spurs games last year (231.5) is 4.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.
  • The Spurs covered 33 times in 82 matchups with a spread last year.
  • San Antonio won 19, or 24.7%, of the 77 games it played as underdogs last season.
  • Last season, the Spurs won 15 of their 66 games, or 22.7%, when they were an underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for San Antonio.

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • In home games last season, the Mavericks owned a worse record against the spread (13-28-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (17-23-0).
  • The Mavericks went over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (61%) than away games (46.3%) last year.
  • Last season the 114.2 points per game the Mavericks put up were 8.9 fewer points than the Spurs conceded (123.1).
  • Dallas had a 15-6 record versus the spread and were 15-6 overall when scoring more than 123.1 points.

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • The Spurs' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .463 (19-22-0). On the road, it was .341 (14-27-0).
  • Looking at the over/under, San Antonio's games went over more frequently at home (25 of 41, 61%) than away (23 of 41, 56.1%) last season.
  • The Spurs averaged just 1.1 fewer points per game (113) than the Mavericks allowed (114.1).
  • San Antonio put together a 21-14 ATS record and were 15-20 overall when scoring more than 114.1 points.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Point Insights (Last Season)

Mavericks Spurs
114.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
15-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 21-14
15-6
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 15-20
114.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 123.1
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
16-21
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6
22-15
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6

