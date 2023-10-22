With the Green Bay Packers taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Romeo Doubs a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a TD)

Doubs has 21 receptions (37 targets) and a team-leading 228 yards receiving (45.6 per game) plus three TDs.

In two of five games this year, Doubs has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0 Week 5 @Raiders 4 1 4 0

