Player prop bet options for Elias Lindholm, Dylan Larkin and others are available when the Calgary Flames visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Flames Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Larkin has collected two goals and seven assists in five games for Detroit, good for nine points.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Oct. 21 1 2 3 3 vs. Penguins Oct. 18 0 3 3 4 at Blue Jackets Oct. 16 1 0 1 5 vs. Lightning Oct. 14 0 1 1 7 at Devils Oct. 12 0 1 1 6

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the offense for Detroit this season with five goals and three assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Penguins Oct. 18 2 1 3 4 at Blue Jackets Oct. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Oct. 14 2 1 3 5 at Devils Oct. 12 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Calgary's most productive offensive players this season is Lindholm, who has six points (two goals, four assists) and plays an average of 21:17 per game.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Oct. 20 1 0 1 6 at Sabres Oct. 19 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 16 0 0 0 3 at Penguins Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 vs. Jets Oct. 11 1 2 3 1

Andrew Mangiapane Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Andrew Mangiapane is another of Calgary's top contributors through five games, with two goals and two assists.

Mangiapane Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Oct. 20 0 0 0 0 at Sabres Oct. 19 0 0 0 0 at Capitals Oct. 16 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Oct. 11 2 1 3 2

