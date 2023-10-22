Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Flames on October 22, 2023
Player prop bet options for Elias Lindholm, Dylan Larkin and others are available when the Calgary Flames visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.
Red Wings vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Larkin has collected two goals and seven assists in five games for Detroit, good for nine points.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 18
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Devils
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|6
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the offense for Detroit this season with five goals and three assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 18
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 14
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Devils
|Oct. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
One of Calgary's most productive offensive players this season is Lindholm, who has six points (two goals, four assists) and plays an average of 21:17 per game.
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 20
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Sabres
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Penguins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 11
|1
|2
|3
|1
Andrew Mangiapane Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Andrew Mangiapane is another of Calgary's top contributors through five games, with two goals and two assists.
Mangiapane Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sabres
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Capitals
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 11
|2
|1
|3
|2
