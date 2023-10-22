Going into their matchup with the Denver Broncos (1-5), the Green Bay Packers (2-3) will be monitoring 10 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 22 at Empower Field at Mile High.

In their most recent game, the Packers lost 17-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos' last game was a 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Questionable Yosuah Nijman OT Knee Questionable Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Questionable De'Vondre Campbell LB Ankle Doubtful Darnell Savage Jr. S Calf Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Back Questionable Eric Stokes CB Foot Questionable Devonte Wyatt DL Knee Questionable Quay Walker LB Knee Questionable Zayne Anderson S Hamstring Questionable

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kareem Jackson S Neck Limited Participation In Practice Baron Browning OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice D.J. Jones DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring Out

Other Week 7 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Packers Season Insights

The Packers rank fifth-worst in total offense (281.6 yards per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking 17th with 337.8 yards allowed per contest.

The Packers are averaging 22.6 points per game on offense this year (13th in NFL), and they are giving up 22.6 points per game (22nd) on defense.

The Packers are averaging 200 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 21st in the NFL. On defense, they rank ninth, allowing 194.4 passing yards per game.

Green Bay sports the 27th-ranked rushing offense this year (81.6 rushing yards per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 143.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

With five forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) against six turnovers committed (seventh in NFL), the Packers' -1 turnover margin ranks 17th in the NFL.

Packers vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-1)

Packers (-1) Moneyline: Packers (-120), Broncos (+100)

Packers (-120), Broncos (+100) Total: 45 points

