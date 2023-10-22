In the upcoming matchup against the Calgary Flames, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Olli Maatta to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Maatta has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

