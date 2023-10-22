On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Michael Rasmussen going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420

Rasmussen stats and insights

Rasmussen has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

