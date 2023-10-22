Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Calgary Flames at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Little Caesars Arena. If you're considering a wager on Raymond against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.

Lucas Raymond vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Raymond has averaged 15:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Raymond has a goal in one of his five games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

He has two games with a point this season, but in five contests Raymond has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Raymond has had an assist in one of five games this season.

Raymond has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Raymond has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Raymond Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 1 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

