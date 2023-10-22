Who has the advantage at quarterback when Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (2-3) square off against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (1-5) at Empower Field at Mile High on October 22? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, read on.

Packers vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Jordan Love vs. Russell Wilson Matchup

Jordan Love 2023 Stats Russell Wilson 5 Games Played 6 55.6% Completion % 65.9% 1,083 (216.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,305 (217.5) 8 Touchdowns 12 6 Interceptions 4 109 (21.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 150 (25) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 234.5 yards

: Over/Under 234.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

This year, the Broncos are having trouble on defense, giving up 33.3 points per game (32nd in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Denver's defense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 268 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 32nd in the NFL with 8.2 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Broncos rank 32nd in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 172.3, and they rank 27th in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

On defense, Denver ranks 15th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.8%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 19th (53.8%).

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 218.5 yards

: Over/Under 218.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Packers Defensive Stats

