In the upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Jeff Petry to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

Petry is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Petry has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

