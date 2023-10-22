The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is set for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Jake Walman find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

Walman is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Walman has picked up two assists on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

