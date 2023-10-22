Can we expect J.T. Compher scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

Compher has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Compher has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

