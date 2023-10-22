Red Wings vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 22
The Detroit Red Wings (4-1) will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak when they play the Calgary Flames (2-2-1) at home on Sunday, October 22 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Sunday's hockey action.
Red Wings vs. Flames Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Red Wings 6, Flames 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Red Wings vs Flames Additional Info
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings have earned eight points in their five games with at least three goals scored.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 2-1-0 (four points).
- The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times.
Team Stats Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|18th
|2.8
|Goals Scored
|4.8
|1st
|18th
|3.2
|Goals Allowed
|2.6
|9th
|6th
|34.2
|Shots
|31.4
|16th
|13th
|29
|Shots Allowed
|29
|13th
|20th
|16.67%
|Power Play %
|50%
|1st
|4th
|94.12%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.71%
|11th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Red Wings vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.