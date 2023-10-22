The Miami Dolphins (5-1) will look to upset the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 52 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Eagles play the Dolphins. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Eagles vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Eagles have been leading after the first quarter in four games and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging six points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Dolphins have led three times, have been losing two times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in three games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.3 points on average in the second quarter.

In terms of scoring in the second quarter, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games and have lost the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In six games this season, the Eagles have won the third quarter four times, been outscored one time, and tied one time.

Offensively, Philadelphia is averaging 5.8 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this year. It is allowing two points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

Out of six games this year, the Dolphins have won the third quarter three times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up two times.

4th Quarter

The Eagles have won the fourth quarter in one game this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

After six games this season, the Dolphins have been outscored in the fourth quarter four times and won two times.

Eagles vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In six games this year, the Eagles have had the lead after the first half four times (3-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half two times (2-0).

The Dolphins have led after the first half five times (5-0 in those games) and have been behind after the first half one time (0-1) in six games this year.

2nd Half

In six games this year, the Eagles have won the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), lost one time (0-1), and been knotted up two times (2-0).

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 11.2 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 10.3 points on average in the second half.

The Dolphins have lost the second half three times and outscored their opponent in the second half three times in six games this year.

